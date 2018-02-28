Councilwoman wants study of homicides across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A city councilwoman is calling for a study of the homicides in Richmond over the last ten years.

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson wants a full study of every homicide in the City of Richmond. She wants to know where they happened, how they happened, why they happened and if some neighborhoods are impacted more than others.

Robertson says it could be helpful to city council and police in its decision making. “And be able to document where those crimes have taken place for the purpose of looking at whether or not there are trends that have happened in the same locations,” Robertson explained.

Police Chief Alfred Durham says the department could do the study. He admits pulling the data will be time consuming. Some council members expressed concern that it might require police overtime.

The Richmond Police Department told 8News in the past that the department already regularly looks for trends in crime and uses that information to determine where best to deploy patrols.

The city’s Public Safety Committee approved the measure. It now heads to the full council for consideration.

