Chesterfield Comic-Con is coming back

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library will host its sixth annual Chesterfield Comic-Con on March 17.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite comic book, science fiction or movie character as they enjoy the more than 15 vendors selling or showcasing collectible items.

There will also be snacks for sale, photo booth stations with life-size props and an art station.

Thousands of participants have attended the county’s Comic-Con in the past.

To learn more about the event, Chesterfield County Public Library will stream a Facebook live event scheduled at 3:30 p.m. on March 14. Any interested individuals can check out more information at https://www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldVALibrary

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at the Meadowdale Library in Chesterfield.