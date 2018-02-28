Brunch fundraiser scheduled to support Richmond-area students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s a brunch to support local students on their path to higher education.

Howard University’s Alumni Club of Richmond is hosting it’s Annual Charter Day Brunch on Sunday, March 4th.

This is the sixth year for the fundraiser, with Sunday’s event happening at Richmond’s Hippodrome Theatre.

The local alumni chapter of Howard University says this is it’s biggest fundraiser each year as they work to provide scholarships for area youth bound for the Washington D.C. university.

Shelby Randolph, the alumni chapter’s Scholarship Committee Chair, tells 8News last year the group raised $8,000 and granted eight scholarships to RVA students.

Randolph and the Alumni Club invite Howard University alumni, family, friends, students, and supporters to attend the brunch Sunday at 1 p.m.

This year’s event will honor Howard Alumnus, State Senator Henry Marsh with a, ‘Truth and Service Award.’ Other notable attendees will be Howard Alumnus and keynote speaker, Sheilah Belle of Praise Richmond 104.7FM and comedian Micah “BamBam” White as the event’s emcee.

Tickets to Sunday’s event are $50 each and can be purchased here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.