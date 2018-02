RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Richmond.

“The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy” star will be performing at the Altria Theater on April, 20.

His North American tour also features fellow actor and comedian Rob Schneider.

Tickets are available at the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center box offices, by phone at (800) 514-3849 and online at etix.com.

