3-year-old girl dies, 2-year-old sister hospitalized from suspected overdose

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has died two days after her 2-year-old sister was hospitalized in Ohio from what police suspect is an overdose.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Minnie Maye Riley died Sunday at Akron Children’s Hospital from a suspected overdose. Police say her younger sister apparently overdosed two days before and remains hospitalized.

Authorities say the Riley family was visiting relatives in Akron, and both girls overdosed in the same house. Investigators are waiting on test results to confirm what drug the girls ingested.

No charges have been filed. Police said Tuesday an investigation is ongoing.

The girls are the second and third toddlers that police suspect of overdosing in Akron over a five-day period.

