Woman who shot trooper because she ‘didn’t want to go to jail’ pleads guilty

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The woman who admitted to shooting a Virginia State Trooper back in September has reached a plea agreement.

BREAKING: Plea agreement for woman who shot VSP Trooper last September. Karisa Daniels pleading to six of her 15 charges including attempted capital murder. https://t.co/DUJVJbeq7T pic.twitter.com/5U6OFKU3k7 — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) February 27, 2018

Karisa Daniels pled guilty to six of 16 charges, including attempted capital murder, use of firearm in commission of attempted capital murder, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding police, breaking and entering and use of a firearm in commission of breaking and entering. The remaining charges were dropped.

Daniels told 8News reporter Kristin Smith from inside the Henrico County Jail that she didn’t want to go to jail.

“I was under the influence and I was extremely high and, you know, just sitting in here today I’m like what have I done,” lamented Daniels.

According to investigators, Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam tried to pull the North Carolina woman over for going 87 miles per hour on Chippenham Parkway.

Daniels said she stopped but “as soon as he got out of the car I took off,” she explained. “And I left from where he was at and then next thing I know he’s right behind me again.”

The police pursuit ended miles later when Daniels found herself at a dead end in a Henrico cul-de-sac.

“The next thing I know, I heard, ‘put your hands up, put your hands up where I can see them,’ and then I heard pop and I’m like ok, so he’s going to shoot me if I run, so I turned around and I shot him,” said Daniels.

State Police say Trooper Putnam never fired his weapon. Neighbors also told 8News they only heard one shot.

Daniels tried to run away, but Henrico Police arrested her at a nearby home.

The 23-year-old admitted she’s a convicted felon who was illegally carrying a gun and driving on a suspended license.

“I turned around and I shot him and that is the worst mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” she said. “I can’t believe I did something like that, but I can’t take it back.”

Daniels is set to be sentenced on May 8. She faces up to life in prison.

