VSP: Missing Frederick County man safely located; Senior Alert canceled

UPDATE: The missing 87-year-old Frederick County man has been safely located, Virginia State Police said, and the Senior Alert has been cancelled.

____

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking the public’s help in locating a missing Frederick County man.

Marshall Leslie Ritter, 87, was last seen around 7:15 a.m. this morning at his home on Armel Road in Winchester.

RItter suffers from a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention, therefore, his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray eyes and hair. Ritter was last seen wearing a green button down long sleeve shirt, tan pants and black shoes. He’s also believed to be driving a red Ford 150 pick-up, license plate JID-341.

Police said Ritter likes to eat at McDonald’s.

If you locate Ritter, you are asked to contact Deputy H. Malcolm at 1-540-662-6162.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.