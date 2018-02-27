VIDEO: Truck fire closes Springfield Road in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire units are currently on the scene of a truck fire in Henrico County.

As a result, all northbound lanes of Springfield Road at the Hungary and Gaskins intersection are closed.

Henrico Fire said no injuries were reported.

Crews are currently performing overhaul operations and working to determine what caused the blaze.

