Student found shot inside Norfolk State dorm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk State University student was found shot early Tuesday morning in a dorm on campus.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert about the incident, saying a student was shot just before 1 a.m. The alert said the shooting happened inside Scott Hall.

Norfolk police say they found the student at the dorm, but are still investigating if the student was actually shot at that location.

University officials said in the alert the student’s injury was not considered life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

Images from the scene showed an ambulance and several police cars outside the dorm. Norfolk police and NSU Police are both investigating the incident.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.