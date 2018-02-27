Sheriff’s Office: Few clues after Middlesex mom’s disappearance

MIDDLESEX, Va. (WRIC) — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing mother that disappeared from her house under odd circumstances.

Terrilynn St. John, 23, was reported missing early Tuesday morning after she didn’t show up for work. When deputies with the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office arrived at her home on Mill Wharf Road in Wake, the front door was open and St. John’s two young children were alone in the house. They did not appear injured, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police was called in to assist with air surveillance while other departments conducted ground searches for miles. A tracking K9 with the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office was also called in and continues to search the area. Police have also searched local beaches and boat landings in the area.

BREAKING: A desperate search for a missing mom in Middlesex County. 23-yr-old Terrilynn St. John vanished from her home Tuesday morning, leaving her two young children alone inside. @8NEWS brings you the latest, starting at 5. pic.twitter.com/1YlAsA4YWX — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) February 28, 2018

St. John’s cellphone was found in the bushes outside her house and a broken necklace was found in the yard of the home. Those items, along with other undisclosed evidence, was collected and sent to the state lab in Richmond.

Investigators have spoken with four persons of interest, including St. John’s boyfriend, all of whom have reportedly been cooperative and submitted DNA evidence.

St. John, who recently moved to Wake, is listed as 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos, including the letters R.J.M., on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist and a cross on her ring finger.

Investigators say there are no signs at this point where St. John may be, and they’re relying heavily on friends, family and area residents for clues.

St. John’s two children are in the custody of her paternal grandfather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office at (804)758-2779 or call 911.

