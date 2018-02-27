Several cases of mumps confirmed at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University has confirmed multiple cases of the mumps around the university.

There are no initial indications about the number of cases, but school officials confirmed “several” cases on Tuesday and are expected to have more pending test results.

Students that have been positively diagnosed or are suspected to have the mumps have been directed to isolate themselves for five days after the onset of swollen salivary glands.

Mumps is a mildly contagious viral illness that is spread typically through close interaction with an infectious individual.

JMU sent students a list of practices to avoid the mumps:

Wash hands well and often with soap;

Don’t share eating utensils or beverage containers;

Surfaces that are frequently touched (doorknobs, tables, counters, etc.) should also be regularly cleaned with soap and water or with cleaning wipes;

Limit your contact with people who have known mumps symptoms.

