Richmond Roughriders Sign Malcom Bunche

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This afternoon the Richmond Roughriders signed 6’6, 353 lbs. Offensive Tackle, Malcom Bunche for the 2018 season. Bunche, after going undrafted during the 2015 NFL Draft, signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, on September 4, 2015, Bunche was cut in the final round of preseason cuts. Just two days later, he was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad. On August 15, 2016, Bunche was waived by the Eagles. Bunche was also a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. Before the Roughriders, Bunche was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 3, 2017. He was waived on September 1, 2017.

