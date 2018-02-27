Richmond Raceway Reimagined Hosts Hard Hat Media Tour

Richmond Raceway Reimagined Hits Construction Milestone with Topping Out of Club Experience

80-Person Club Will Overlook Gatorade Victory Lane & Provide Unique View of New Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garages

*The following is directly from the Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), a $30 million infield redevelopment project at Richmond Raceway (Richmond), hit a construction milestone with the topping out of the new club experience. The 80-person club will have rooftop access, overlooking Gatorade Victory Lane; providing one of the most unique views in all of NASCAR. The club will provide a one-of-kind experience that is special to Richmond.

“The topping out of the 80-person club experience is an important moment in the Richmond Raceway Reimagined timeline,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Our infield club will showcase a distinct view overlooking Gatorade Victory Lane, making it an exclusive experience for all attendees. We look forward to hosting our loyal fans in the new modernized infield over our first NASCAR playoff weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on September 21-22.”

The first set of tickets for the club experience were purchased by Chip McGee, who has been attending races at Richmond since 2008. McGee annually visits multiple tracks on the NASCAR schedule, but calls Richmond his home track. He attended the 2017 Federated Auto Parts 400 in the TORQUE Club last September, and became interested in what the new club experience would offer.

“I think it’s great the track is investing in the fan experience, and that immediately made me interested in the club experience,” said McGee. “I was sold on purchasing tickets for the area as soon as Richmond mentioned some of the amenities. The club is going to provide access to top-shelf food and drink offerings in a comfortable environment with an exclusive view of the track. I can’t wait to be in the middle of it all during the Federated Auto Parts 400.”

Richmond Raceway Reimagined will feature a variety of enhanced fan experiences and amenities, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy Series garages and a fan viewing walkway providing full immersion into the sport.

Additional new attractions include multiple entertainment and social engagement areas, an expanded variety of concessions, and an all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The 80-person club experience will be flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Reimagined will also provide partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The modernized infield debuts over Richmond’s first NASCAR playoff weekend on September 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history. One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available for purchase by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

Richmond Raceway 2018 NASCAR Season

The Toyota Spring Race Weekend returns “under the lights” for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash4Cash race and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on April 20-21.

Richmond’s Fall Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will make history with the grand opening of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), a $30 million infield redevelopment project, along with hosting the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sept. 21-22. To learn more about Reimagined, visit richmondracewayreimagined.com.

About Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! To learn more, visit richmondraceway.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.