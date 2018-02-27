Richmond Fire Department invites community to housing ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend the community is invited to a very special ceremony at the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services (RFD) Station #14.

Fire Chief Melvin Carter and the men and women of RFD will be holding what is called a housing ceremony. The tradition dates back to the 19th century and celebrates the christening of a new fire truck.

According to the RFD, the ceremony “serves to embody the value that the men and women of the Fire Department place on those citizens who live and work within the City of Richmond. Traditions such as this one help us bring the community together and allows our Department to reiterate our dedication to fire and life safety.”

The free, kid-friendly event is happening on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Station #14. It is located at 2932 Hawthorne Avenue in Richmond.

