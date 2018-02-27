Richmond featured on Forbes’ list of coolest US cities to visit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We already know Richmond is one of the coolest cities in America. But now, the River City is getting some national recognition.

Richmond made it on Forbes magazine’s list of the “10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018.”

The article says the capital is “buzzing with young energy and signature southern charm.”

It cites Richmond’s culinary offerings, with new restaurants “popping up all the time.” And, of course, the capital’s craft beer scene, specifically highlighting the fast-expanding Scott’s Addition Historic District.

