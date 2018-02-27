Richmond council passes refinance plan for Redskins facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Richmond City Council plans to refinance a 2013 loan for a Washington Redskins’ training camp before it defaults this September.

Councilmembers voted 6-3 Monday to refinance it over the next 15 years and annually pay $750,000 out of the city’s general fund.

That payment is in addition to the $500,000 in cash, goods and services the city’s Economic Development Authority agreed to give the Redskins each year it practices at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

The city’s director of finance told 8News that the difference between the 15 payments and $8.6 Million out of $10 Million still owed is the interest paid over those 15 years.

Mayor Levar Stoney asked the council to refinance the 5-year, $10 million loan as the city would default if it wasn’t refinanced by September. His office released the following statement to 8News:

As Mayor Stoney has stated on numerous occasions, the existing eight-year training camp agreement between the City of Richmond and the Washington Redskins, approved in late 2012, is not the deal he would have negotiated with the team. Most recently, the team has indicated it would like to discuss its relationship with the City following the upcoming NFL draft. Any continued relationship between the City and the Redskins beyond the term of the existing agreement will depend on the outcome of these discussions. We look forward to that conversation, and to finding ways to work together to make this relationship more productive and beneficial to our residents and Redskins fans.”

Revenue has been nowhere near what was anticipated when the Redskins came to town. Greg Hill is a fan but doesn’t have any interest in attending training camp.

“Born and raised in Richmond and grew up loving to watch the Redskins,” Hill said. “But not necessarily interested in going to the training camps. Just didn’t catch hold when they started having their training camps here.”

Councilman Parker Agelasto asked for a continuance, saying the deal was rushed and the solution shouldn’t be.

