Petersburg Symphony plays free show in Hopewell

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert on Saturday, March 2, 2018 at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell, Virginia.

The concert, entitled A Beacon of Light, will feature Broadway hits, including selections from A Chorus Line and Chicago, a pop music tribute to Michael Jackson, and classical standards such as Herold’s Zampa Overture, and Slavonic Dance No. 1, Op. 46 by Antonin Dvorak.

The concert is free and open to the public, but you must have a ticket. They’re available at the Beacon theater box office.

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra has been a cultural force for 40 years. It serves the Tri-Cities Area and surrounding counties for the expression of the talent of its members and the enjoyment and inspiration of all who delight in music.

For more information contact the Beacon Theater at 804-446-3457 or the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra office at 804-732-0999.

