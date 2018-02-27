Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Hanover County Tuesday morning.

Hanover deputies responded to Kings Charter Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Police said she was struck by a 2008 Dodge Caliber.

The woman was immediately transported to a local hospital by Hanover Fire-EMS.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on Kings Charter Drive, crossed both lanes of travel and collided with the woman who was walking northbound on Kings Charter Drive near the intersection of Stephens Manor Drive.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

