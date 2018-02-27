No students injured after truck rear-ends Hanover school bus

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – No students were injured after the school bus they were riding in was struck by a work truck Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was rear-ended by a Ford work truck in the 14000 block of Washington Highway as it was preparing to stop to let off students. Sheriff’s Office officials said the bus had its amber lights flashing because it had not come to a complete stop yet.

School officials said there were 11 students, from both Henry Clay and John Gandy elementary schools, on board at the time of the crash. None of them were injured. The driver of the school bus was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.