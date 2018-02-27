Middlesex Sheriff’s Office looking for missing mother after signs of struggle at home

MIDDLESEX, Va. (WRIC) — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing mother that disappeared from her house under odd circumstances.

Terrilynn St. John was reported missing after vanishing on Tuesday morning from her home. The door to her house was open and St. John’s children were left alone in the house.

St. John’s cellphone was found in the bushes outside her house and a broken necklace was found in the yard of the home.

St. John is a 23-year-old mother that recently moved to Wake, Virginia. She has tattoos, including R.J.M. on her right wrist, a princess crown on her left wrist, and a cross on her ring finger. She is listed as five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office at (804)758-2779 or call 911.

