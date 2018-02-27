Man pleads guilty to $480K youth counseling scam in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Georgia pleaded guilty on Tuesday for defrauding the CIty of Hopewell of approximately $480,000 and evading personal income taxes.

Keith Hayes, 46, formed a business named “A World of Possibilities” (WOP) in October of 2011, according to court documents. WOP was organized to provide mentorship and assistance to at-risk students at public schools in the City of Hopewell.

Hayes was working with a co-conspirator who was working as the City of Hopewell’s Comprehensive Services Act Coordinator, according to court documents.

In that position, the co-conspirator was responsible for directing CSA-funded counseling contracts to service providers. With that power, the co-conspirator was able to appoint WOP as an approved service provider for the at-risk students of Hopewell.

Hayes was supposed to provide mentoring and counseling to Hopewell’s at-risk students, but WOP did not employ any counselors or provide any type of service to Hopewell students.

Despite this, WOP billed the City of Hopewell for $480, 875 for counseling services from Nov. 2011 to June 2015.

Hayes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and tax evasion and is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentencing begins on Aug. 13.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.