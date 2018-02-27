Henrico hosts free classes in personal finance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re one of the many who has a hard time keeping track of their money, the Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will present free workshops in March to help residents better understand issues affecting their personal finances.

The What’s Your Money Habitude? workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 1 and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 in the board room of the Henrico Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

The class will explore how habits and attitude can affect saving and spending. Participants also will learn simple strategies for saving money for an emergency, a large purchase, debt payments or other needs.

Registration closes the day before each class.

To sign up, call (804) 501-5160. Information also is available at henrico.us/extension and americasaves.org/local-campaigns/central-virginia-saves.

