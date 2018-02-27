Former RPS interim superintendent gets new job

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former interim superintendent for Richmond Public Schools Tommy Kranz has a new job in Montgomery County, Virginia.

He’ll serve as assistant superintendent for operations at the school district. Kranz was interim superintendent in Richmond from July until January.

“I believe that every employee in a school system has the opportunity to impact the life of a student, even if it’s indirectly,” said Kranz. “I look forward to using my skills and expertise to benefit the students in Montgomery County Public Schools.”

Richmond Schools superintendent Jason Kamras took to social media to congratulate Kranz.

Congratulations to Tommy Kranz on his selection as Assistant Superintendent of Operations at Montgomery County Public Schools! The students, families, and staff of @RPS_Schools are deeply grateful for your leadership. We wish you the very best! — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 27, 2018

