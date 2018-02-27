‘Fixer Upper’ stars open restaurant

FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV.

WACO, Texas. (WRIC) — Chip and Joanna Gaines don’t just fix up homes — they now fix up restaurants, too.

The stars of HGTV’s show ‘Fixer Upper’ have officially opened a restaurant in Central Texas.

The couple opened Magnolia Table in Waco this week.

In typical ‘Fixer Upper’ fashion, the Gaines transformed an old Texas restaurant. Elite Cafe was open from 1919 to 2016. One of its patrons was Elvis Presley himself.

