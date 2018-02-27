FedEx to continue NRA discount

(KRQE) – FedEx will continue its shipping discount for the National Rifle Association.

The company released a statement on Twitter and on their website detailing the company decision.

Although the shipping giant says it is opposed to the sale of assault rifles, the company is quoted as saying, “[It] has never set of changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues”.

This comes after multiple companies, including Delta Airlines, have decided to cut ties with the NRA as a result of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

FedEx responds to questions on the National Rifle Association, gun safety and policy https://t.co/qYgmbyQ5jk pic.twitter.com/02q1hD2Q9s — FedEx (@FedEx) February 26, 2018

