Driver involved in crash checks on other victims before killing himself

HOUSTON (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Texas say a man responsible for a traffic wreck that involved multiple vehicles checked on people in damaged cars to make sure they were OK and then returned to his own vehicle where he shot and killed himself.

Sheriff Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland says authorities are trying to determine why the man would “take his life on the scene for something as mundane as this four-car accident.”

His name hasn’t been immediately released.

The wreck occurred Sunday as the man was driving on the wrong side of a road in north Harris County. One of the people involved in the crash told affiliate KPRC he saw the car swipe another car at the stop sign, but he didn’t hear any gunfire.

One man involved in the wreck was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. Three other people weren’t hurt.

