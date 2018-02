RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Richmond restaurants affected by GRTC Pulse construction on W. Broad Street will take part in a ‘dinner crawl’ in March.

The event, called #PulseTheBroad, is Saturday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers urge customers to “Lyft, Uber, bike or ride the bus” to the Arts District to support those businesses.

For more information, click here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.