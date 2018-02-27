Committee OKs bill banning abortions based on Down syndrome

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Senate committee has approved legislation barring abortions sought because a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted 3-2 in favor of the bill Monday.

Bill sponsor Rep. Karianne Lisonbee says too many fetuses with a Down syndrome diagnosis are being aborted. The Republican from Clearfield told the committee “social engineering is alive and well” at abortion clinics and doctors’ offices in Utah.

Legislative attorneys have warned there’s a high likelihood that a court will find the measure unconstitutional if it’s challenged in court.

More than 20 people spoke during the committee hearing. Medical professionals expressed opposition.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration. It passed the House earlier this month.

