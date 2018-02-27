Chesterfield Police increasing security at Ettrick Park after assault

Related Coverage Suspect sought after teen assaulted while jogging at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are increasing security measures at Ettrick Park after a juvenile was assaulted on Feb. 23.

Ettrick Park is typically seen as a peaceful place for joggers and families to spend some outdoor time, but Chesterfield Police are asking visitors of the park to pay attention to any signs of danger.

Officer Kelly Young works in crime prevention for Chesterfield County and spoke to 8News about what visitors of the park can do to better protect themselves.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” said Officer Young.

Adam Wapinarz runs through Ettrick Park often and spoke to 8News about the assault that occurred last Friday and the security measures at the park.

“I was really surprised because I honestly feel safe here.”

Chesterfield Police want visitors to Ettrick Park to feel safe, and take proper precautions when out at the park.

“Make sure they tell someone what time they’re going for a run and what time they’ll be coming back.”

Despite the new security concerns, Wapinarz says the police presence at the park is strong.

“They always patrol this area, maybe around here or there so I see them almost every day.

If someone does come up to you, police want you to get away as fast as possible and tell them what happened.

Officer Young told 8News “Just screaming or blowing a whistle…anything like that to get attention.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.