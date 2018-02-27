Chesterfield parents voice concerns over planned student walk-outs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida students across the country have been walking out of school to protest gun violence.

In March and April, there are nationwide efforts for students to walk out on the same day.

The efforts of other students left an impression on Chesterfield parent Kate Flinn’s 17-year-old son.

“He’s been really impressed with that and I think that’s given him a lot of fortitude to want to do something himself,” said Flinn.

Many concerned parents sent Flinn an email the principal of Midlothian Middle school sent out this week.

The email said that the school wants to be supportive of students and not completely stifle their freedom of expression, but remaining in school and following directions is expected of all students.

The message says the principal is working with the SCA to find alternative ways to protest.

“I absolutely want him to be able to express himself,” said Flinn.

In response to the principal’s message, Flinn sent an email to Chesterfield County’s school board chair asking him to allow students to walk out if they do it in a peaceful and respectful way.

“That if the students want to participate, will you ensure that they will be able to participate without repercussions, with fear of consequences from principals or teachers,” said Flinn.

8News reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools about how they plan to address any potential walkouts.

“It is our goal to work with students to find a way to express their viewpoints in a manner that does not cause a disruption to the educational environment,” Chesterfield Public Schools said in a statement.

Flinn believes punishing students who plan on walking out and protesting will send the wrong message.

“It’s the hallmark of our country, of our democracy so they need to be able to do that.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.