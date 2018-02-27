Local man sentenced for retaliation against federal officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local man was sentenced to 71 months in prison for retaliating against a federal agent by false claim, and bankruptcy fraud.

Shapat Nabaya, of Chester, was convicted by a federal jury on Oct. 19, 2017.

Nabaya filed multiple civil lawsuits against an IRS revenue officer as retaliation for the officer filing a lien on Nabaya’s pension after Nabaya had not paid his federal taxes for several years.

Nabaya also filed a false mechanic’s lien and a false involuntary bankruptcy petition against the same IRS officer in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.