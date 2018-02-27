Build your Bridge game in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a pair of classes on Contract Bridge in March.

Advanced Beginner Bridge 1 helps players with rudimentary knowledge of the game understand basic bidding conventions like stayman and transfers, re-evaluation of hand, and advanced play-of-the-hand techniques. This class is the perfect extension of the Beginning Bridge class.

Advanced Bridge teaches students will learn the best components of advanced bidding systems. Play-of-the-hand techniques such as squeezes and end plays will be taught. Students attending this class should have a good fundamental knowledge of bridge bidding and playing.

Both classes run on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. and noon between March 21-May 2.

Registration is required. Each class costs $63. For information click here.

