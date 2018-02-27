4 hospitalized after crash involving ambulance and tanker truck in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people have been hospitalized following an accident involving an ambulance and a tanker truck in Stafford County on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 7 a.m. in the area of Warrenton Road and Hartwood Road. When deputies arrived on scene, deputies found a private ambulance that was significantly damaged and a tanker that was hauling cranberry juice.

Officials say four people — a patient and three crew members — were in the ambulance at the time of the crash. All four were transported to Mary Washington Hospital where their condition is known, but not being released, according to authorities.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to police.

