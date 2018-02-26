VCU reacts to NCAA inquiry into former coach Will Wade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Will Wade has come under the microscope of NCAA officials. Yahoo Sports is reporting the former VCU head coach is under investigation for his recruiting tactics.

According to the report, members of the NCAA enforcement staff have spent six months both on the phone and in person traveling around the country to learn what they can of his recruiting. Wade is currently in his first season as the head coach of LSU men’s basketball after two seasons at the Siegel Center.

VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin released this statement Monday morning in response to the report:

As VCU’s head coach, Wade went 51-20 and kept the program’s streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances intact in back-to-back seasons.

Currently, LSU’s 2018 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the country according to ESPN under Will Wade ahead of UCLA, Kansas and North Carolina.

You can view the full Yahoo sports report here: LSU’s Will Wade drawing scrutiny from NCAA for recruiting tactics.

