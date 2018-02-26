Those loud noises near Fort A.P. Hill may not be thunder

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — If you live near Fort A.P. Hill, you may be hearing some loud noises in the next few days.

It’s probably not a thunderstorm headed your way. Crews are doing aviation gunnery training from Feb. 26 through March 4.

If there are low clouds during the training, the noise may sound even louder and travel farther.

If you have concerns or question, you can call the Public Affairs Office at Fort A.P. Hill at 804-633-8120.

