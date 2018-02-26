Suspect sought after teen assaulted while jogging at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a man who assaulted a teen girl at Ettrick Park last Friday.

Police said the 14-year-old victim was running on a trail between 4-4:25 p.m. when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her and pulled her to the ground.

The victim was able to strike the suspect and escape, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot on Laurel Road in the direction of Dupuy Road. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 40s with a dark complexion and a grey, patchy beard. He was wearing a black beanie, a navy blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and dirty blue jeans. In general, the suspect’s appearance was dirty and ragged.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.