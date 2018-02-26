Surveillance video shows man attempting to break into vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a person of interest in an incident that took place in the Stonewall Court Neighborhood.

Richmond Police released surveillance video Monday that shows an unknown male attempting to open doors of two vehicles in the 300 block of Oak Lane sometime within the past seven days. Police said the man was attempting to steal items.

Investigators are working to determine if this person is possibly related to other theft from motor vehicle incidents.

The person of interest is described as a white male who is seen wearing a beanie or stocking-style hat, with a dark-colored jacket, slim fitting pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individual pictured is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

