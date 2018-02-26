Sen. Tim Kaine meeting with group in Richmond about gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senator Tim Kaine is meeting with the Richmond chapter of Moms Demand Action on Monday.

According to the group’s website, they were “created to demand action from legislators, state and federal; companies; and educational institutions to establish common-sense gun reforms.”

Kaine supports regulations to help gun violence but is also a gun owner.

“I’m a Second Amendment supporter but I do believe that responsible gun owners and the Second Amendment contemplate reasonable rules to keep us safe,” Kaine said. “We can keep our communities safer without violating anybody’s constitutional rights if we’re able to embrace reasonable safety rules and I’m very committed to doing that.”

Philip Van Cleave is President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League and says that more gun regulations can have a negative impact.

“We’ve seen it over and over again. Gun free schools, somebody walks in with a gun and guess what? It’s not gun free anymore, except for the good guys,” Van Cleave said. “Unfortunately, that plays right in the hand of criminals in a gun free zone.”

