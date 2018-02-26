Richmond unveils dates for Southside Community Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony announced plans for this year’s festival aimed at helping area schools get education programs.

The SouthSide Community Festival will take place on May 18. and May 19.

The Festival is organized by a group of community, non-profit and business partners with a goal of strengthening the local neighborhood and bringing together the diverse populations on the Southside.

Richmond Symphony’s kick-off event provided money to Richmond elementary schools. Each school was given $2,000 to help purchase instruments and other materials.

The goal of this year’s festival is to help the surrounding community and raise funds for music education programs in the 8th and 9th districts in the city of Richmond.

The festival will feature performances by the Richmond Symphony, school bands, church groups and other acts.

Friday, May 18, 2019 – Richmond Symphony Evening Performance under the Big Tent with Bio Ritmo.

Saturday, May 19, 2019 – Family Day including musical performances by school bands, church groups, and other local musical acts, a skateboarding competition, a soccer clinic, and a culminating Dance Party under the Big Tent.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.richmondsymphony.com/community/southside-community-festival-2018-united-music/