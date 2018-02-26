Richmond restaurant ‘Comfort’ to focus on ending hunger

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Comfort, a restaurant in downtown Richmond, plans on changing its business model to focus on ending hunger in the Richmond area.

The restaurant, in a partnership with FeedMore, intends to donate all of its net profits to battle food insecurity in the city.

The partnership is set to begin on March 1, 2018.

“We’re so excited to partner with Comfort on the fight to end hunger,” said Doug Pick, CEO for FeedMore, “we believe this groundbreaking new model will be so impactful for our community and look forward to working with everyone at Comfort.”

Chef Jason Alley and co-owner Michele Jones have made eliminating food insecurity in the city of Richmond a priority.

“Food insecurity is a cause that is very close to our hearts, having both personally dealt with hunger throughout our childhoods,” said Alley, speaking of himself and Jones.

Alley and Jones not only want to help the hungry but also hope to bring locals together to fight food insecurity in Richmond.

“It’s about building up our community,” Jones said. “We asked ourselves what more could we do to help, and realized this was the next step.”

Customers can now help hungry people in their community by simply going out to dinner.

“One of our friends said that people don’t have to lift a finger to help. They just have to lift a fork,” said Alley.

Guests of Comfort can also get more involved by learning more about FeedMore’s efforts or simply donating to FeedMore.

No matter how locals get involved, Alley believes this is a first step in the right direction.

“The fact that hunger still plagues over 200,000 of our neighbors is troubling, to say the least, and with your help, we can raise awareness and funds to end hunger in our area.”

