Richmond detective rescues dog running loose on Downtown Expressway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond detective rescued a puppy that was running through traffic on the Downtown Expressway Monday afternoon.

Detective Benjamin Toderico was entering SR-195 when he noticed the beagle running north with a leash dragging behind. Several cars had stopped and others were swerving to avoid hitting the dog.

Detective Toderico attempted to pull up next to the dog, but it continued to run away. The detective was finally able to catch up with the dog and make a diving catch to grab on to his leash. He then transported the dog to Richmond Animal Care and Control, which is attempting to contact the owner.

“Thank you Detective Toderico!” the Richmond Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.