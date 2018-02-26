Richmond-area art students display latest work

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area art students put their latest work on display.

The Visual Arts Center showcased the best work form local students in middle and high school.

The scholastic art and writing awards is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative students.

“This awards and exhibition gives them that boost of confidence and gives them that push forward, and that sort of recognition that they are doing important and valuable work and that their creative endeavors will matter in the future, and can be something that will impact society,” said The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s director of education and programs.

The display was open to the public through Sunday, Feb. 25.

