Quioccasin MS dismissing students early due to power outage repairs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Quioccasin Middle School (QMS) students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Monday due to repairs associated with a power outage.

Andy Jenks with Henrico Schools says bus transportation will be provided to students’ normal bus stops.

QMS is the only school being impacted. Normal scheduling is expected to resume Tuesday.

If you need to make special arrangements, contact the QMS main office at (804) 750-2630.

