Paralyzed Veterans of America hosts first quad rugby invitational

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time, Paralyzed Veterans of America took part in a quad rugby invitational at the Shooter Indoor Sportsplex in Midlothian.

The wheelchair athletes went head-to-head in a heated competition.

As co-host of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG), Paralyzed Veterans has been offering adaptive rugby competitions annually as an integral part of its mission to improve the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities.

“We were able to put on a tournament for the first time. A lot of moving parts, and a lot of dedicated people willing to put in the work to make this work,” rugby invitational co-organizer, Robert Fecteau, said.

The event was open to wheelchair athletes of all skill levels.

