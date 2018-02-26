Overturned tractor-trailer closes all lanes of Route 10 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Route 10 are closed in both directions near Enon Church Rd. due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Police tell 8News that a HAZMAT team responded due to a ‘small leak of corrosive liquid,’ but that there is no danger to any residents who live in the area.

Route 10 will likely remain closed between Enon Church Road and Florence Avenue through Tuesday morning, according to police.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was evaluated on scene and not injured.

This is a developing story.

