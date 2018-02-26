Nominations for R.E.B. Awards close Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday is the last day to nominate a teacher for the R.E.B Awards for Teaching Excellence.

The awards are given to public school teachers who have inspired students in the classroom. Teachers will get grants ranging from $4,000 to $12,000 to support professional development activities.

If you want to nominate a teacher, they have to teach in Richmond, Chesterfield County, Henrico County or Hanover County. They also had to work for three years, full-time.

Since this program was started, over 800 teachers got money through the program.

To nominate a teacher click here.

