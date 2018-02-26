Police: Missing 73-year-old Chesterfield man located safe

UPDATE: The missing 73-year-old man from Ginter Hall assisted living facility has been located safe, Lt. Cimbal with Chesterfield Police said.

____

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is searching for a missing 73-year-old man who may seem “confused and lost.”

Police say Warren left the Ginter Hall assisted living facility near Midlothian Turnpike on foot Monday morning.

Warren, who has a gray beard, was wearing a plaid shirt and glasses.

If you see Warren, contact Chesterfield Police.

