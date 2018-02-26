Hokies, #5 Duke clash inside Cassell

Tech is 9-46 all-time against the Blue Devils and 7-11 all-time against Duke in home games (3-6 in Cassell Coliseum). This is the second of two meetings with the Blue Devils this season, as Duke defeated the Hokies, 74-52, in Durham on Feb. 14. Tech won the last meeting in Cassell Coliseum, 89-75 over the fifth-ranked Blue Devils last season. Tech is 1-3 against Duke under Buzz Williams.

Tonight is Senior Night for the Hokies. Tech will recognize two players, fifth-year senior Devin Wilson and fourth-year senior Justin Bibbs in pregame ceremonies. The Hokies will also recognize managers Jason Swartz and Michael Reutt during the ceremony.

The Hokies wrap up the 2017-18 regular season on the road at Miami on Saturday afternoon.