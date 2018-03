HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Faith Community Coalition will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss security in places of worship.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held in the Henrico County Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road.

Joe Maslanka, the vice president of Admiral Security, will be the guest speaker at the meeting.

No RSVP is required.

