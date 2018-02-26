Gov. Northam to speak during Virginia Tech’s Commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam will speak to Virginia Tech’s graduating class of 2018.

This year’s University Commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, May 11. Events start at 8:30 a.m. at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field.

In a news release, Virginia Tech President Tim sands said, “We’re pleased Gov. Northam graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students. His leadership in medicine, business, and government makes him an ideal choice to inspire our graduated during the commencement celebration.”

Since 1990, Virginia Tech has had a tradition of featuring first-year Virginia governors delivering the commencement address including, L. Douglas Wilder, George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore III, Mark R. Warner, Timothy M. Kaine, Robert F. McDonnell, and Terence “Terry” McAuliffe.

